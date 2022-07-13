Juelz Santana Hopeful for Lil Wayne Album with ICFMF Label Launch

Play video content TMZ.com

Dipset rapper Juelz Santana is officially a label with the launch of his I Can’t Feel My Face brand.

Juelz hit "TMZ Live" today to give us some insight on his new direction for his artists, Ski, Caesar, and his own nephew, Young Ja.

He promises everything ICFMF delivers will provide numbing entertainment … not an outrageous claim from the guy handpicked by Chris Brown to appear on his debut single “Run It!” back in 2005.

CB actually had to defend Juelz’s legacy on a recent episode of “Drink Champs” after Bow Wow tried to lay claim to the historic feature.

The ICFMF name first came around 2007 when Juelz and Lil Wayne were budding artists and frequent collaborators. They recorded dozens of tracks, but a formal project never materialized.

Juelz tells us his bond with Wayne is still strong so the future could still be bright.

Juelz was appreciative to Jim Jones however for reuniting him with Tunechi via his “We Set The Trends (Remix)” … with other heavy hitters DJ Khaled and all of the Migos.

His career has taken some dips over the last few years -- the Dipsetter recently did 17 months for a handgun found in his luggage -- but he’s been home since August 2020, and he says being a boss is the name of the game going forward.