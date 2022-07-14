GSU Graduate Paralyzed, Snapped Arteries After Chiropractor Visit

A Georgia Southern University graduate is now paralyzed and in the ICU after going to a chiropractor for neck pain ... and leaving with 4 snapped arteries.

Caitlin Jensen was rushed to the hospital last month after going to an unnamed chiro practice for a neck adjustment. Her mother told WSB-TV the chiropractor called 911 and then her, explaining her 28-year-old daughter was "having a reaction to the treatment."

Doctors at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, GA say 4 arteries in her neck had been divided, and Caitlin's mom says every doctor who's looked at her connected her injuries to neck manipulation.

Caitlin had a stroke, went into cardiac arrest and had no pulse for 10 minutes before doctors resuscitated her -- and that's when they discovered she was mostly paralyzed with serious brain injuries.

Currently, she's only able to communicate by moving her toes, lightly squeezing her hand and opening her eyes -- her family's working on getting her out of the hospital and into a rehab facility in Atlanta.