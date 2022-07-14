Guess Who This Happy Kid Turned Into!

Before this trendy kid turned into a striking model and actor, he was just looking up to his three older siblings and growing up in New York City. With his auburn hair, this cutie has made iconic magazine appearances including Vogue.

He first stepped into the spotlight as a baby in the classic film "The Parent Trap." Years later, after filming a family reality show in 2008, he began dabbling in acting and took part in HBO Max's "Betty." His older sister was never a mean girl even though she was a member of 'The Plastics.'