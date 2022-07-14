Spencer Webb's Model GF Mourns His Death, 'The Love Of My Life'

"My best friend my twin flame the love of my life. I’ve never loved anything as much as i love you."

Those are the heart-wrenching words of Kelly Kay, girlfriend of Spencer Webb -- the 22-year-old Oregon Ducks tight end who tragically died on Wednesday -- and it's clear she's broken over the devastating loss of her BF.

"You were my everything, you gave me purpose, you showed me what it’s like to be cherished and valued and seen for me," Kay wrote.

"We had so many big plans. I don’t know where to go from here but I know you’ll be watching over me keeping me strong. You always put everybody else before yourself and I’ll try to hold the same kindness in my heart ❤️‍🔥"

If Kelly's name sounds familiar, it's 'cause she made national news in 2020 when she hopped a railing during Super Bowl LIV in Miami and briefly streaked on the field during the Chiefs vs. 49ers championship game.

Details surrounding Webb's death aren't entirely clear, but the Lane County Sheriff's Office says they responded to an emergency call Wednesday afternoon for an injured person. Despite rescue efforts, the man, who cops say fell and struck his head, couldn't be resuscitated.

FYI, Webb joined Oregon's football team in 2018 after starring in H.S. at Christian Brothers Academy in Sacramento. He went on to play in 20 games for the Ducks, and was expected to have a key role with the team this season.

Everyone from the University of Oregon, head football coach Dan Lanning, teammates, friends, family and fans have expressed devastation over the unexpected loss.