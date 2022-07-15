'Jersey Shore 2.0' House Cleared Out, All Equipment Gone

It's becoming more and more apparent ... MTV's "Jersey Shore 2.0" won't resume production for a while -- at least not in the intended house -- as a ton of equipment was pulled from the location.

Sources tell TMZ ... production crews were back at the Atlantic City pad Wednesday taking down lights and removing cameras from the home. Our sources say it only took the production crew about 4 hours to get everything out.

We're told producers were also seen taking down no parking and permit signs that were dated from the beginning of July to August 6 ... and cases were loaded up with gear behind the home. Two security guards were stationed outside the house as producers and crews moved quickly to pack up.

Our sources say even the house next door, where show producers were shacked up was seen getting packed up and cleared out.