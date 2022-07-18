Heinz Field's Iconic Ketchup Bottles Come Down After Stadium Name Change

It's a sad day for Steelers fans -- the transition from Heinz Field is officially underway ... with the stadium's iconic ketchup bottle signs coming down on Monday.

Last week, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they're partnering with tech insurance company Acrisure for a 15-year naming rights deal ... which will end the Heinz Field era after 20 years.

A news photographer from KDKA captured the first steps of the makeover on Monday -- showing the massive Heinz ketchup bottle sign being removed by a crane and placed on the ground.

Some of the construction workers on site even used it as a photo opp -- posing in front of the bottle after it came down.

While some fans are hurt over the change, Steelers President Art Rooney II is excited about the new name ... saying in a statement the org. is "excited to partner with Acrisure for the naming rights to our stadium."

"We are very appreciative to partner with Greg Williams and his company, and we look forward to a long, beneficial relationship for years to come."

Steelers Hall of Fame coach Bill Cowher likes the name change as well ... adding, "Pittsburgh will always be a very tough place to play."

It’s begun. First ketchup bottle has come down at the former Heinz Field @AcrisureStadium. 📸: Cary Toaso #WTAE pic.twitter.com/svDkIn1Ndi — Andrew Stockey (@astockeyWTAE) July 18, 2022 @astockeyWTAE

Well, 7,000+ Black and Gold fans disagree ... and started a petition in hopes of halting the change.

Based on the quick action to remove all things ketchup from the building, it's not looking good for their cause.