Dave Chappelle Show Canceled By Venue After Backlash, But the Show Will Go On

But the Show Will Go On

Dave Chappelle has been weirdly canceled by a Minnesota concert venue where he was scheduled to perform Wednesday night ... after social media went on the attack.

The comedian was supposed to take the stage Wednesday at First Avenue, a famous venue in downtown Minneapolis, but hours before his sold-out performance they announced his show was scrapped.

Chapelle's show was announced Monday, and tickets sold out Tuesday in 5 minutes ... but some folks flooded social media, voicing displeasure with First Avenue hosting Dave, because of his controversial Netflix special.

First Ave says they heard the backlash and did an about-face, explaining they let folks down by not holding themselves to the "highest standards." The venue says it's a safe space and lost sight of the impact a Chappelle show would create.

One of the comments on social media ... "Announced 24 hours in advance because y'all KNOW what you're platforming and simply continue to be money chasing cowards."

What's weird ... the venue had to know about Dave's special and subsequent appearances, and the controversy it all generated.

Dave will still take the stage Wednesday in Minneapolis, just not at First Ave ... the venue says his show is being moved to the Varsity Theater in Dinkytown.

Chappelle has two more performances scheduled at Varsity Theater on Thursday and Friday ... so it will be interesting to see how his week plays out.