Netflix Employees Walk Out In Protest Over Dave Chappelle Special

There's a crazy scene going down at Netflix headquarters ... where employees are walking out of the office building in protest of the controversial Dave Chappelle comedy special.

As you can see, trans Netflix employees and their allies are making their displeasure known with CEO Ted Sarandos and his response to their concerns about Dave's LGBTQ+ comments, which are getting tons of backlash.

You can hear the chants ... "Trans lives matter" ... being repeated over and over again as protestors wave pickets signs in the air.

There's also a group of folks defending Dave ... they've got signs saying "jokes are funny" and "Dave is funny."

The planned protest comes on the heels of Sarandos defending Dave and downplaying transphobic concerns in an email to Netflix staffers, which leaked.

As we reported ... Sarandos has since apologized for how he delivered his message, but he's not caving to internal pressure to take down Dave's special, "The Closer."

