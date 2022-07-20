Ricky Martin Will Testify at Restraining Order Hearing, Denies Sexual Incest Claim by Nephew

Ricky Martin will appear virtually in court Thursday to adamantly deny claims by his 21-year-old nephew they had a sexual relationship ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell us ... Ricky will appear Thursday before a judge in Puerto Rico via Zoom. We're told he will directly address the judge and vigorously deny he had any romantic/sexual relationship with the nephew who has claimed such a relationship went on for 7 months.

We're told Ricky will also squarely challenge the nephew's account that the singer allegedly stalked and harassed him.

As we reported, the nephew got a temporary restraining order last Friday, prohibiting Ricky from having any contact with him. The restraining order was ex-parte, meaning neither Ricky nor his team was in court to rebut the allegations. The judge will now decide whether to extend the restraining order.

There have been reports that Ricky could face up to 50 years in prison if he's charged with an incest-related crime, but our sources say there is no such criminal investigation ... just the civil restraining order.

