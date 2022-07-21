Beyonce Leaks 'Renaissance' Tracklist with Jay-Z, Drake, Pharrell & More

Beyonce and her famous friends have the Internet in a Thursday tizzy for her new album, which is still a week away ... but now we know, it'll be hip-hop heavy when it's released.

The megastar revved up her 269 million Instagram followers with a slick "Renaissance" tracklist drop that revealed popping song names like "Alien Superstar," "Heated" and "America Has A Problem."

Apple Music put the album up for pre-order today ... unveiling the entire contributor list and Queen Bey's enlisted some heavy hitters!

Jay-Z, Drake, The-Dream + Tricky Stewart, Pharrell + Chad Hugo, Kanye artist 070 Shake and many more are listed as contributors ... meaning they could have either collaborated on the project, been sampled or both!

Beyoncé | #RENAISSANCE | Official Composer Credits. 🪩



Incl. Skrillex, Labrinth, Lucky Daye, Tems, SYD, Nija Charles, Honey Dijon, Moi Renee, 070 Shake, The-Dream, MIKE DEAN, Raphael Saadiq, No I.D., DIXSON, GuiltyBeatz, Hit-Boy, Drake, and more. pic.twitter.com/fReWdmcGbs — BEYLEGION is COZY (@BeyLegion) July 21, 2022 @BeyLegion

Hit-Boy also reunites with Bey yet again to produce the song "Thique."

The album drops on July 29 ... when the Beyhive will likely force a new world order.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Fans already lost their minds over the album cover art -- Beyonce stunting on a crystal horse, while promising an escape from "perfectionism" and plenty of options to wiggle!