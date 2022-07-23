Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Baltimore Star Jorge Lopez Says Orioles Are 'Absolutely' World Series Contenders

Baltiomore Star Jorge Lopez Orioles Are Legit ... 'Absolutely' W.S. Contenders!!!

7/23/2022 12:15 AM PT
LOOK OUT VEGAS
TMZSports.com

The Orioles ain't just on a hot streak -- they're real deal World Series contenders ... so says the team's star closer Jorge Lopez, who tells TMZ Sports they could "absolutely" win it all this year.

We got the flame-throwing righty out at LAX just a couple days after he dominated in the All-Star Game ... and he said straight-up, believe in the O's in the second half of the season.

"That's the mentality," said the 29-year-old, who's already notched 17 saves with a 1.62 ERA this year. "That's the mentality we want ... Just trust the process."

If Lopez is right, it could cost Las Vegas sportsbooks a fortune -- 'cause when the Orioles were stumbling at the beginning of the year, some bettors got them at 2,000-to-1 odds to win the World Series.

And, according to ESPN, that means if Lopez and the Orioles are champs by the end of the year -- it could mean a seven-figure loss for some books.

Seems Lopez doesn't care much, though -- telling us he really believes in Baltimore, which currently holds a record hovering around .500.

There's more ... Lopez also spoke with us about his ASG experience -- and whether or not his teammate, Adley Rutschman, can ultimately beat out Mariners star Julio Rodriguez for American League Rookie of the Year honors.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later