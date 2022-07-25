Phoenix Mercury Hand Out 1,500 Sneakers To Honor Brittney Griner's Charity

Play video content Phoenix Mercury

The Phoenix Mercury continue to honor their star player, Brittney Griner, as she remains in a Russian jail cell ... this time, the team handed out 1,500 sneakers to the community, an ode to her charity.

The WNBA team shared video of the amazing deed Monday ... saying they collected all the shoes last week after they launched the fifth annual 'Heart and Sole Shoe Drive' on behalf of Griner back in April.

"Today, we got to do some outreach with the Phoenix Rescue Mission," Mercury's head coach Vanessa Nygaard said, "and it was really touching to be out here."

"This is day actually 152 that BG's been wrongly imprisoned, and what better way to honor her and to think about her and keeping her thoughts to go out and do outreach in our community."

You can see Nygaard -- named Mercury's HC in January -- and her team hit the city streets distributing the sneakers, from Nike to Adidas, to the community ... and even talked to a couple of people after their awesome donation.

"To pass out the shoes that were so generously given by all the people who care about BG and to physically hand those to people in need was extremely touching and I hope impactful for our community," Nygaard said.

"But, we really can't wait for is the day that BG returns and we all get to go out with BG and love our community and celebrate her and everything that makes the valley so proud."

Play video content ABC

As we previously reported, Griner has been in Russian custody since February on drug possession and smuggling charges. She previously pled guilty and is facing up to 10 years in prison.