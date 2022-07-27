Jeff Bezos' Parents Buy $34 Million Mansion in Florida

It pays to be in the Jeff Bezos’ inner circle of trust — especially if you’re his parents … and pay they did for a palace of epic proportions out in the Sunshine State.

Sources tell TMZ that Jackie and Mike Bezos — Jeff’s mother and stepfather, respectively — recently snapped up a massive 12,000+ square foot home within a gated community in Coral Gables, FL.

The closing price tag … $34 million! Indeed, it’s an expensive buy — but when your son’s one of the richest people in the world, you can probably afford it. The Real Deal reports they've also purchased a home next door for $40 million.

As for the actual property itself, it’s an absolute beaut — and worth every penny of the many millions that the Bezoses dropped for this thing. The house is multi-level, with 6 bedrooms and 7 baths. The kitchen is absolutely insanely big … it has two different islands, one for cooking and one for seating.

The rest of the home is gorgeous too — in addition to all the usual stuff, it features an outdoor kitchen/dining area, a built-in BBQ grill, a pool, a private gym, an indoor rock climbing wall, a wine cellar and a 9-car garage … just to name a few of the perks.

This probably covers Jeff for Mother’s and Father’s Day combined for a little while — assuming he bought it for them, which is likely. Of course, they can probably afford this place on their own too … Mike worked in the oil industry for years, and both he and Jackie have been running the Bezos Family Foundation for over 2 decades now.