Dua Lipa Apologizes for Firework Incident at Concert, New Video Shows Danger

Dua Lipa's apologizing to fans who suddenly thought they were in a life or death crisis when unplanned fireworks exploded inside her Toronto concert -- and new closeup video shows just how scary it was.

The clip shows the pyrotechnics going off in the middle of a floor section of seating, and it's clear how close of a call it was for hundreds of people -- including fans, crew and security -- in the area.

One firework goes off right next to the person behind the camera ... the red-hot sparks flew directly in front of them.

DL posted a statement Thursday, saying "Unauthorized fireworks went off in the crowd during my set in Toronto. Creating a safe and inclusive space at my shows is always my first priority, and my team and I are just as shocked and confused by the events as you all are."

She goes on to apologize to anyone that was scared or felt unsafe ... adding an investigation is still being conducted to determine how the fireworks were set off.

