Guess Who This Georgia Peach Turned Into!
Guess Who This Georgia Peach Turned Into!
7/29/2022 12:01 AM PT
Before this 2nd grader turned into an influencer and a TV personality, she was just your average student getting ready for school pictures and growing up in Atlanta, Georgia.
This Instagram queen never shies away from a good Instagram selfie, and she never fails to share her extravagant trips and parties. And speaking of parties, this socialite takes after her famous momma, because they are both never 'Tardy For The Party.'
Need one more hint on who this cute kid is? She made her television debut back in 2008, when her mom became a 'Real Housewife' of Atlanta.