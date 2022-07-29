Jeff Ross Says Jon Stewart Feels Pain of Veterans, He Should Run for President

Play video content TMZ.com

Jeff Ross isn't surprised -- isn't surprised at all -- at Jon Stewart's overflowing emotion after the Senate turned thumbs down on a critical bill to help our veterans ... because he says comedians feel pain more than most.

We got Jeff Thursday in Bev Hills at Judi's Deli ... and he could not have been more supportive of his fellow comedian. Part of Jeff's admiration seems to be rooted in Jon's character, but there's also the DNA of comedians ... to feel and project not just their own pain but the pain of others.

Play video content C-SPAN

Jeff says he's totally down with Jon running for President in 2024 -- something that's kinda become a thing online and elsewhere ... despite Jon flatly rejecting the idea.

Play video content C-SPAN

Nonetheless, it seems that Jeff thinks lobbying Jon to run wouldn't be a bad idea.