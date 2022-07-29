Ted Cruz Says Jon Stewart Has Veteran Health Care Bill Wrong

Play video content TMZ.com

Senator Ted Cruz says Jon Stewart has it all wrong ... he supports veterans, but wasn't down to support the bill that just went down in flames ... saying the Democrats were guilty of a cheap trick that would cost taxpayers hundreds of billions of dollars.

We got the Texas Senator Thursday at Reagan National Airport and asked about the GOP's opposition to the PACT Act -- a bill designed to expand healthcare coverage for veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxins during their service.

Play video content C-SPAN

Jon Stewart went nuclear on Republicans, especially Senator Pat Toomey, after the PACT Act was shot down ... calling him a "F*****g coward" for voting against the bill.

Cruz says he actually supports the PACT Act -- despite voting against it -- because he says the Democrats were using it as a vessel to spend way more over the next ten years. It gets super technical, but Cruz thinks the bill would open the door to allow Democrats to spend another $400 billion on programs unrelated to veterans. That's certainly not the way Democrats and veteran groups see it.

Play video content C-SPAN