Peyton Manning To Host CMA Awards Show With Luke Bryan

Peyton Manning is taking his talents to the stage yet again -- the NFL legend has been tapped to host another awards show ... it was just revealed he and Luke Bryan will lead the 2022 CMAs in November!!!

The Country Music Association and ABC confirmed the news on Monday morning -- saying Manning and Bryan will be hosting the 56th annual awards ceremony on Nov. 9.

"When I was asked if Peyton Manning was someone I would consider co-hosting with I didn’t hesitate," said Bryan, who hosted the show alone in 2021.

"We have become great friends through the years and what he brings to the table is gonna make it even more of a blast."

The former NFL quarterback joked he got the co-host spot because of his vocals ... sharing a video on his social media page of him singing along on a stage recently with Bryan.

"My @cma Awards audition tape must have been a hit!" Manning said.

This will be Manning's first time ever hosting the Country Music Awards show -- though it certainly ain't his first on-stage rodeo. You'll recall, Manning also hosted the ESPYs in 2017.

The show will go down in Nashville -- a familiar area for the former Volunteers QB -- and he said he's pumped for it all.