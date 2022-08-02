Airbnb Removes Former Slave Quarters Listing

A spot on Airbnb that was listed as former slave quarters has been taken down from the platform ... this after the Internet put the owners on blast for using the space for profit.

A spokesperson for Airbnb tells TMZ ... they've removed the Mississippi listing from their platform, adding "Properties that formerly housed the enslaved have no place on Airbnb."

For those unaware, a TikTok recently went viral after a user stumbled upon the "bed and breakfast" with a description that read, "This particular structure ... is an 1830s slave cabin."

The small building was also used as a "tenant sharecroppers cabin" and a "medical office for local farmers and their families," according to the listing.

The comments went wild over the discovery -- many people finding it in poor taste, with one saying "How do you sleep there and not feel the pain in that room?"

Airbnb's spokesperson tells us they're removing listings that are known to have included former slave quarters on site in the U.S., and will be working with experts to develop new policies for properties that are associated with slavery.