Adrien Broner Questions Floyd Mayweather, Why Haven't We Boxed Yet?!

Adrien Broner feels some type of way about "big bro" Floyd Mayweather failing to hit him up for a fight, saying if the shoe was on the other foot, they would've already boxed and got PAID!

It's not like 33-year-old Broner -- a 4 weight class world champ -- hasn't made millions, but it's nothing close to Mayweather's crazy paydays ... like the $300+ million he says he made for the Conor McGregor fight.

And, AB doesn't understand why Floyd hasn't shared the wealth by setting up their own exhibition.

"Me, as a real n****, if I was Floyd and he was me, he would never have to fight again," AB said to Nah G Chill on CIGARTALK this week.

Broner says he and Floyd would earn north of $100 million, easy.

"This is so easy! This is a layup," AB said.

"We can do an exhibition, 10 rounds, and the whole world is gonna watch it and we gonna get in there and go to work! Hug and go in the back and get a bag but at the end of the day, I don't know what's his feelings."

For now, Broner (34-4) is gonna have to settle for Omar Figueroa Jr. (28-2) ... who he'll face on August 20 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Florida.