Dana White Shoots Down Conor Vs. Floyd Rematch, 'Less Than Zero Interest In Seeing That'

'Less Than Zero Interest In Seeing That Again'

If it were up to Dana White, a boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor would never go down again ... with the UFC honcho telling TMZ Sports, "I have less than zero interest in seeing that again."

Of course, Conor made it seem like a May-Pac run-back could be on the horizon ... after he posted a photo on his Instagram earlier this month of him boxing Mayweather with the caption "I accept."

Dana, though, tells us he hasn't heard anything about the possibility of the two squaring up again in a ring -- and he sounded hopeful it stays that way going forward.

"I didn't even know that," White said. "I haven't seen it."

Mayweather and McGregor made a ton of cash the first time the two boxed back in August 2017 -- it reportedly had more than 4 MILLION pay-per-view buys -- but the two are in vastly different places in their careers now.

Floyd is 45 and has only fought in exhibitions since. Conor, meanwhile, is 33 and is coming off not only a serious leg injury, but losses in 3 of his last 4 UFC fights.

Dana made it clear he'd much rather see McGregor make his return to combat sports in the octagon ... telling us a scrap against Michael Chandler is a fight he still likes.

Unclear when McGregor will be able to return from his broken leg ... the timetable he was given in July 2021 was about one year.

