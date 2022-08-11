MLB Fans Run Wild On Field During Diamondbacks Game, Juke Security Guards!
8/11/2022 8:19 AM PT
The Diamondbacks vs. Pirates game on Wednesday night got a whole lot more interesting in the 8th inning ... when two fans invaded the field -- and juked the hell out of stadium security while they were out there!
The guys jumped from the stands in the middle of a Pirates player's at-bat and raced toward the outfield ... and then caused chaos for several moments.
Video shot from inside of Chase Field in Phoenix shows the men did laps around a bevy of guards who were trying to bring them down -- and at one point, one of the guys even stripped his shirt off.
DOUBLE FIELD INVASION AT CHASE pic.twitter.com/Zz3U3xc796— Theo Mackie (@theo_mackie) August 11, 2022 @theo_mackie
The highlight of their jaunt, though, came when one of the men evaded a security member so badly, the worker actually fell flat on their face.
But, after running around for nearly a full minute -- the guys gave up, and guards appeared to take them off the field without further incident.
No word if they were arrested, but we're sure the guys were booted from the game -- a real shame, considering the Pirates were able to go on to notch an entertaining 6-4 win over the home team.