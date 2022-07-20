Fan Violently Hits Face On Pavement During Struggle W/ Security At All-Star Game

Play video content

A fan being escorted from the MLB All-Star Game went face first, smashing his face on the hard pavement ... during a physical exchange with Dodgers Stadium security, and the insane scene was captured on video!

It's unclear why the fan was removed from baseball's 92nd Midsummer Classic in Los Angeles, only a few innings into the game. What is clear ... the dude went down hard.

The fan -- wearing a No. 22 Clayton Kershaw jersey -- is flanked by 4 members of Dodgers security and 2 police officers, and they're attempting to walk the guy downstairs, presumably out of the stadium.

But, as they reached the bottom, the guy aggressively turned toward security. The other members of the team yanked him back, and the guy was either pulled over or didn't move his feet, and ... thud!

Thankfully, the fan was helped to his feet, and looked to be okay.

"Four of you! Four of you! Four of you! Four of you!" the guy exclaimed as he was being ushered away by stadium security. "How many?" the guy asked, seemingly referring to how many people it took to get him under control.

Bystanders and fans were stunned ... and obviously, concerned for the well-being of the guy who just ate concrete.