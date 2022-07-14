Yankees Fans Fight Each Other In Stands, Wild Haymakers Caught On Video

Several New York fans clearly didn't care that they were rooting for the same team at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday night -- 'cause they got in a massive brawl with each other, and the wild fight was all captured on video.

A spectator near the action began filming the scene just before the scuffle broke out in the middle of the Yanks vs. Reds game ... and the footage shows a man in a striped NY jersey appearing to trash talk an Aaron Judge fan who had been sitting behind him.

The video shows the man then slapped the AJ supporter after they exchanged words -- and then all hell broke loose.

You can see in the clip, a man in a Gerrit Cole shirt started throwing punches -- while the Judge fan fired back with some right hands of his own.

Another fan in a Judge jersey, meanwhile, also appeared to be punched in the face in the fracas.

This was the fight that paused the Yankees game. Not a good look. #LunchBreakYanks pic.twitter.com/5l0lnkgb2b — Lunch Break Baseball (@LunchBreakBB) July 14, 2022 @LunchBreakBB

Eventually, security guards stepped in and broke it all up ... escorting the fans from the area.

The NYPD tells TMZ Sports three of the men in the video were ultimately issued criminal court summonses for their roles in the fight.