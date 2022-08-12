Deion Sanders Says NFL Hall Of Fame Is Becoming 'Free For All'

Deion Sanders says the Pro Football Hall of Fame has lowered its standards for entry, and now undeserving players have been enshrined ... and Prime's pissed!

“The Hall of Fame ain’t the Hall of Fame no more," Sanders said. "This thing is becoming a free for all. If you play good, no! It's people that changed the game. That's what the Hall of Fame is; a game changer."

55-year-old Sanders made the comments on Friday ... and while he didn't single any players out, it's clear he believes not all Hall of Famers are created equally.

"My jacket’s [Hall of Fame] gotta be a different color," Prime said. "There needs to be a starting 11. There needs to be an upper room."

"My head don’t belong with some of these other heads that’s in the Hall of Fame."

Sanders -- widely regarded as the best cornerback in NFL history -- was inducted into the Hall in 2011.

It's not the first time Deion has been vocal about the HOF.

During an interview with Dan Patrick in 2020, Sanders said the Hall of Fame was no longer exclusive.

"Once upon a time, a Hall of Famer was a player who changed the dern game, who made you want to, to provoke you to reach in your pocket and pay your admission to go see that guy play."

"Everybody Tom, Dick and Harry, you’re a Hall of Famer, you’re a Hall of Famer, you’re a Hall of Famer. They let everybody in this thing now."

"It’s not exclusive anymore. And I don’t like it.”