Stars With Wet Hair ... Soak In That Drip!

The wet hair look has flooded your IG feed all summer long, but taking in all the slickness and so-called instant shots ... and while the source of the soggy stars may be the ocean, a pool or even a shower ... the soaked results never leave you high and dry!

Making her posed exit from the water, Kim Kardashian's hair just so happened to be flawlessly doused with beachy body, while a misted Heidi Klum looked back at it with her imperfectly perfect hair. And, Maluma kept the waterworks flowing and captured every last drizzle.