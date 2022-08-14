Nipsey Hussle Estate Removes Song from The Game's Album After Wack 100 Didn't Submit Paperwork

Wack 100 is accusing Nipsey Hussle’s brother Blacc Sam of removing a posthumous verse from The Game’s new album at crunch time … a claim we’re told is farfetched considering the song’s verses were never discussed prior to the album’s release.

Sources close to Nipsey’s family tell TMZ ... Nipsey’s music handlers were confused by Game’s “Drillmatic” announcement last week … which touted a Nipsey featured a song named “World Tours.”

The Game releases his tracklist including features for DRILLMATIC. Which song do you want to hear the most? pic.twitter.com/ktznf2VIgp — According 2 Hip Hop (@A2HHTheGame) August 11, 2022 @A2HHTheGame

Nipsey’s music handlers — not Sam — then alerted the attorneys to check for the song’s existing paperwork who in turn, sent Wack a cease-and-desist after discovering no such agreement ever existed.

Wack has been critical of Nip’s legacy on numerous occasions since his death and accused Blacc Sam of holding a grudge during a recent Clubhouse chat.

Wack argued that his and Game’s industry gripes weren’t mutually exclusive and the song should have been cleared, considering Game has waved the proverbial Marathon Flag in Nip’s memory over the years.

