Jill Biden Tests Positive for COVID-19
Jill Biden Tests Positive For COVID ... Weeks After Husband Contracts It
8/16/2022 7:01 AM PT
First Lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID ... catching the virus just a couple of weeks after her husband caught it.
Her Communications Director released a statement Tuesday, saying she developed "cold-like symptoms" Monday evening, hours after originally testing negative during her normal cadence.
It continues, "She tested negative again on a rapid antigen test, but a PCR test came back positive."
First Lady Biden is double-vaxxed and got boosted twice -- she's also been prescribed some Paxlovid, a pill that was granted an emergency use authorization by the FDA to combat the virus.
She'll remain isolated at a spot in South Carolina until she tests negative 2 consecutive times -- she was spotted riding a bike along the beach with President Biden Sunday while on vacation in SC.
As you know, this comes on the heels of President Biden testing positive, then negative, then positive again ... when he was isolated he assured everyone he was feeling just fine, with his German Shepherd loyally by his side.