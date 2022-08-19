Michael Bublé and Wife Welcome Baby Girl Cielo

Michael Bublé and his wife are now officially the proud parents of 4, welcoming their baby girl into the world and sharing her name with fans -- a name he almost spilled to our camera a few days ago!

The singer took to Instagram Friday to share the exciting news that his wife, Luisana Lopilato, gave birth to their newest addition. He wrote, "You finally arrived to our lives with your 3,8 kg!!! Thanks God for this infinite blessing, we love you!! Noah, Elias, Vida and your mom and dad ❤️" Baby girl Bublé's name is Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé.

Play video content YESTERDAY TMZ.com

Funny enough, we got the singer Wednesday in NYC just days before baby Cielo was born. We asked him if he and Luisana had picked a name yet, and he turned, asking our photog her name ... when our photog revealed her name was Seleah, Michael almost looked stunned, saying their baby's name was going to be verrrry similar.

Play video content