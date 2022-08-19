Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Michael Bublé and Wife Welcome Baby Girl Cielo

Michael Bublé And Wife Welcome New Baby Girl!!! ... Named After TMZ Photog

8/19/2022 2:05 PM PT
TMZ.com

Michael Bublé and his wife are now officially the proud parents of 4, welcoming their baby girl into the world and sharing her name with fans -- a name he almost spilled to our camera a few days ago!

michael buble

The singer took to Instagram Friday to share the exciting news that his wife, Luisana Lopilato, gave birth to their newest addition. He wrote, "You finally arrived to our lives with your 3,8 kg!!! Thanks God for this infinite blessing, we love you!! Noah, Elias, Vida and your mom and dad ❤️" Baby girl Bublé's name is Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé.

YESTERDAY
MINI MUSICIANS
TMZ.com

Funny enough, we got the singer Wednesday in NYC just days before baby Cielo was born. We asked him if he and Luisana had picked a name yet, and he turned, asking our photog her name ... when our photog revealed her name was Seleah, Michael almost looked stunned, saying their baby's name was going to be verrrry similar.

WHAT'S IN A NAME?

Congrats to the whole fam!!!

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later