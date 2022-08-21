IG Model Gena Tew Gets Vision Partially Restored After AIDS Diagnosis

Play video content TMZ.com

IG model Gena Tew has hope in her fight against AIDS, regaining some of the vision she lost after her diagnosis as she pushes to stay alive.

Gena tells TMZ ... she underwent a successful procedure on her eyes Thursday in Memphis. Tew says before the surgery she was totally blind in her left eye, but she's already able to see some shapes ... with hopes her vision will continue to improve.

Tew tells us at her sickest, she dropped to a shocking 65 pounds, but is slowly putting weight back on thanks to her medication and doctors.

Gena tells us when she first got diagnosed, she didn't feel she had the fight in her to live, convinced she'd soon be dead. However, with her recent progress, she tells us she's not giving up. Gena says she's hopeful she can live a good life as long as she can stay on top of her meds and doctor visits.

You'll remember, when we first talked to Gena months ago, she told us she was hesitant in sharing her story ... but now, she wants to act as a beacon of hope for other young people fighting AIDS.