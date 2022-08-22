Casey Affleck Spotted Getting Ice Cream With GF On Day Of Ben Affleck Wedding

Casey Affleck had cooler things to do than travel to Georgia for his brother Ben Affleck's second wedding to Jennifer Lopez ... grabbing an ice cold treat with his hot date.

Casey was spotted in CA Saturday, taking his actress girlfriend Caylee Cowan out for sweets at Van Leeuwen Ice Cream in Los Feliz while Ben and J Lo were celebrating their marriage with family and friends.

Not only were Casey and Bennifer worlds apart in terms of geography, but Ben and Jen were also decked out in all-white while Casey and Caylee kept it super casual.

It seems Casey kept himself pretty busy Saturday ... going on a morning Starbucks run, where he offered a pap no real explanation for skipping Ben's wedding.

Remember ... Casey spent the days leading up to Ben and Jen's huge wedding celebration telegraphing he wasn't going to be in attendance ... and on Thursday, Casey and Caylee were out in L.A. and he showed no interest in talking about Ben's bash.

Casey also noted in a social media post he was sending his kid off to college ... and now Ben's the only Affleck brother exhausted from a marathon weekend.

In any event, it's been a while since the Affleck brothers were photographed in public ... but maybe they can catch up over some ice cream once Ben's recovered from the bash.