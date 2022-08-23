Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin's Drug Test Comes Back Negative
Finnish Prime Minister I'm Clean as a Whistle!!! Passes Drug Test After Clubbin' Backlash
8/23/2022 6:24 AM PT
Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin has proved she can have the time of her life AND stay clean -- because her drug test has come back negative.
The 36-year-old PM's office revealed the results of her test Monday ... confirming there were no traces of narcotics found in her system.
As we reported, Marin found herself in hot water after a video leaked last week ... showing her going hard at a party with musicians, TV stars, and fellow politicians.
The clip caused quite the stir -- Finnish Member of Parliament Mikko Kärnä called her out on her party animal behavior ... being one of the first to insist she take a drug test.
She had no problem with taking the test, though ... confidently announcing Friday she was awaiting the results to come back.