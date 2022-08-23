Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin's Drug Test Comes Back Negative

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin has proved she can have the time of her life AND stay clean -- because her drug test has come back negative.

The 36-year-old PM's office revealed the results of her test Monday ... confirming there were no traces of narcotics found in her system.

Play video content 8/18/22

As we reported, Marin found herself in hot water after a video leaked last week ... showing her going hard at a party with musicians, TV stars, and fellow politicians.

Play video content TMZ.com

The clip caused quite the stir -- Finnish Member of Parliament Mikko Kärnä called her out on her party animal behavior ... being one of the first to insist she take a drug test.