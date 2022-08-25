Kangaroo Brawl Ends With One Getting Tossed Through Metal Fence

Play video content Storyful

A brawl between 2 kangaroos ended quicker than expected when one went straight WWE on the other -- shoving the opponent straight through a metal fence!!!

The 'roo rivalry went down at Canberra Nature Reserve in Australia ... a passerby started filming the animals getting into it. After a few moments of hand-to-hand combat, one delivered the crushing blow ... hurling the loser into a not-so-solid wall.

The "winner" even looked shocked ... seemingly staring down his bounding buddy to make sure it stayed down after the violent tumble.

Don't worry, the fence-crasher's doing just fine -- a witness told Storyful it was later seen jumping down the road like nothing happened, but good luck with that, buddy.

Y'know how kangaroos gossip, bro. Word's gonna get around.

