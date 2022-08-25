Relative Of Floyd Mayweather's GF Dies by Suicide In Boxing Legend's Condo

A relative of Floyd Mayweather's girlfriend, Jamie Lynn, died by suicide at a Las Vegas condo owned by the boxing legend earlier this week, TMZ Sports has learned.

We're told 24-year-old Jarrett Johnson was discovered by a friend who showed up to the condominium on August 22 around 4:30 PM. The friend called 911 ... but when police responded, Johnson was deceased.

Sources say Jarrett died by hanging.

Johnson was a standout football player ... he was an all-conference quarterback in high school and the Southeast Missouri All-Region Athlete of the Year. Jarrett went on to play multiple positions at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Missouri.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of former Lion Jarrett Johnson in this difficult time. Once a Lion, Always a Lion. pic.twitter.com/cwoqkFMo45 — Lindenwood Football (@LindenwoodFB) August 24, 2022 @LindenwoodFB

It's unclear if Jarrett was living at the property at the time of the incident. We're told the place is just one of many he has in Vegas.

Our sources say Mayweather is distraught over the loss ... as he had a relationship with Jarrett.

The two even posed for pictures together over the years ... traveling across the country.

The tributes have been pouring in on Johnson's social media -- with friends and family members sharing their condolences.

It's tragic news for the Johnson family -- Jarrett's brother, Justice, was killed at 18 years old in 2019.