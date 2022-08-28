Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Mushrooms Have Taken the Place of Booze at Weddings

Here Comes the Shroom!!! Booze Traded for Psychedelics at Weddings

8/28/2022 5:56 AM PT
Getty

Weddings can be a trippy thing ... especially these days, when the wedding party gets all psychedelic with shrooms!!!

There's a super interesting trend -- trading mushrooms for booze. Lots of folks -- especially millennials -- don't want that awful champagne hangover the next day, so they're choosing to party with mushrooms .... usually in the form of tasty chocolates.

Yeah, it's a hallucinogen, but it's become very common to relieve anxiety and depression and for lots of folks it's just a pleasurable experience ... within limits. Beats getting drunk.

A 35-year-old wedding guest told The Times, '"I think it is a combination of no weddings for two years and the younger generation moving away from getting really p*****, which can make people get quite angry. With this, everyone was having a great time."

BRITNEY'S SUCCESSES AND STRUGGLES

The rub, of course, is that when someone is trippin' in a big crowd, it could cause chaos, and that's a real thing as well.

Bottom line ... the proper dosage is critical.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later