Viral Internet Star Antoine Dodson Launches New Beer

Antoine Dodson, who went viral in 2010 for his "hide yo kids, hide yo wife" interview, is getting into the adult beverage business ... crafting a beer based on his famous sign-off.

Antoine partnered with his local craft brewer, Straight to Ale Brewery, to come up with an American Lager called "Run N Tell That" ... it's being released Sept. 24 at a huge party, and we're told AD will be filming a commercial.

The craft brewery is in Antoine's hometown of Huntsville, AL and we're told one of Antoine's friends set up the partnership.

Remember ... Antoine closed out his hilarious "hide yo kids, hide yo wife" interview by issuing this warning to an alleged rapist, "run and tell that" ... and now the phrase is on the beer can artwork, along with a drawing of Antoine in the same outfit from his TV spot.

Straight to Ale is really going all in on beers commemorating local viral videos ... the brewery is also releasing an American Pale Ale called "Struttin That Ale" based on another viral moment from Huntsville.

Play video content