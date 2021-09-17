Internet Star Antoine Dodson's Mom Dies, Needs Help for Funeral Costs

Antoine Dodson -- known for going viral in 2010 for his "Hide yo kids, hide yo wife" interview -- is reeling after the death of his mother ... and asking for help to cover her funeral costs.

Play video content TMZ.com

Antoine tells TMZ ... his mom, Jennifer, died Sunday at a hospital in Decatur, Alabama, which came as a shock to him because he thought she was over some of her recent health issues.

Dodson says his mom began having problems with her leg back around the time he became famous, and had to have it amputated a few months ago. This led to an infection and some time in the ICU, but Antoine says she was getting better.

Sadly, she took a turn for the worse and Antoine got a call Sept. 12 that his mom had passed. He tells us doctors believe she died of heart failure.