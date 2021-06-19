Eyelid Bite Victim Says Chihuahua Community Attacking Her Over Incident

Play video content TMZ.com

Kelsey Salmon is fending off a different kind of attack -- chihuahua lovers are accusing her of dragging the breed through the mud over her eyelid-biting incident.

Kelsey tells TMZ ... she's been flooded with tons of social media hate from the chihuahua community ... claiming she conjured up this whole episode just so people would turn on the tiny breed.

The victim shaming is pretty obvious just from looking at Kelsey, and her reattached eyelid, for Pete's sake!!! Yet, she still wants to make it clear, she's in no way saying all chihuahuas are violent.

Remember, Kelsey told us she loves dogs -- owns pooches of her own -- and she didn't even say the eyelid tech's dog that chomped on her should be put down.

Still, she says the messages have been vicious. One person wrote, "You only saying Chihuahua instead of Chihuahua Mix [because] a lot of hate going towards the bred, which already gets hate because of bad owners. Maybe instead of hating the dog, you should hate its owner for raising it like that."

Kelsey says it's all ratcheting up her anxiety ... even as she's in danger of losing the reattached eyelid. She described what doctors will do if that happens, and it ain't pretty.

BTW, Kelsey tells us she still hasn't heard from the lash tech. As for a lawsuit ... the family's contacted their lawyer but still, no decision has been made whether to move forward.