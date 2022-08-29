Ohio Father Shoots and Kills Daughter’s Ex-Boyfriend, Video Shows

Play video content

A father in Ohio shot and killed his daughter's ex-boyfriend during an alleged break-in at the family home ... and it's all on video.

The fatal shooting was captured on a Ring doorbell camera, and it shows the moment 22-year-old James Rayl is gunned down after forcing open the front door.

Three shots ring out and Rayl stumbles down the porch steps before collapsing in the driveway ... and police say Rayl was dead by the time officers arrived.

In the video, you hear people inside the home telling Rayl to get off the porch and leave ... and there's also a verbal warning about someone having a gun.

The girl's father, Mitch Duckro, told cops he fired the shots ... and police say an autopsy found Rayl suffered gunshot wounds to both shoulders and his back.