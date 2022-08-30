F1 Las Vegas GP Foundation Donating More Than 1 Million Meals To Those In Need

It won't be "lights out" at the Las Vegas Grand Prix until next November, but the Formula 1 event is already making an impact on the area -- with more than 1 million meals being donated to those in need in Southern Nevada.

Pre-registration for the highly anticipated 2023 race opened on Tuesday ... and naturally, there were a bunch of people signing up for the chance at getting early access tickets to the event.

In order to secure their spot, fans had to make $7.77 donations to the Vegas GP Foundation ... and as it turns out, there were SO many who went through with the requirement in just 24 hours, the org. now raised enough money to pay for more than 1 million meals to those in need in the area.

Play video content F1

The Vegas GP will almost certainly follow the success of the other American circuits added to the calendar in recent years ... and so far, it's off to a great start.