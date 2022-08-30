Leonardo DiCaprio Goes Out With Friends on Heels of Split With Camila Morrone

Leonardo DiCaprio has a few shoulders to lean on in the wake of his reported breakup with his girlfriend of over 4 years ... 'cause he's hanging out with his bros in the Big Apple.

The "Wolf of Wall Street" star went out for lunch Tuesday with his crew, grabbing Italian food at Il Buco in New York City and rolling deep.

It's the first time we’ve seen Leo in public since his reported split with model/actress Camila Morrone ... and the actor was looking very slim in a white tee.

Leo kept a pretty low profile ... wearing a face covering and hiding his handsome mug under an NBA cap.

Leo's split with Camila after 4 years of dating was first reported by People ... but it's still unclear what sparked the breakup. They started dating back in 2017 and spent much of 2020 together in quarantine.