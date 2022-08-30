Mama June Apologizes to Daughter Alana For Past Behavior Over Birthday Text

... 'I'm Here Now Whenever You Need Me'

Mama June was notably absent from her daughter Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson's 17th birthday party ... but that didn't stop her from sending a much-needed apology in light of their estrangement.

Mama June sent a lengthy text message the day before Alana's 17th ... saying how proud she is of who her daughter's become, and wishing her a happy birthday.

She even apologizes for everything she put Alana through -- adding, "Im here now whenever u need me." She says work has to get done to fix what's broken, but is confident a change is comin'.

As you know, the waters between the two of them haven't been calm in recent years ... June lost her relationship with her family after getting busted for cocaine possession in 2019.

Alana's sister, Pumpkin -- who became her guardian after a failed intervention -- signed off for her sister to have a weight-loss procedure last month -- something Mama June told us she wouldn't have given a thumbs up to.

But, it looks like the healing might've begun, despite their falling out -- Mama June tells TMZ Alana responded to her recent text ... thanking her for the message, and saying she loves her mom too.