'Honey Boo Boo' Alana Thompson to Undergo Weight-Loss Surgery

Alana Thompson, better known as reality TV's "Honey Boo Boo," is working her way toward a healthier version of herself by gearing up for a weight loss procedure.

Alana's manager Gina Rodriguez tells TMZ ... the reality star will be heading to NYC -- Queens, specifically -- in late August to have surgery after her 17th birthday.

She's getting a suture sculpt endoscopic sleeve from weight loss doctor Steven Batash, which can set someone back about $13K. As for why Alana's going this route -- we're told she's currently 275 pounds, and wants to get down to 150.

We're told she's trying her best to live a healthier life -- trying diets and increasing her exercise over the past year -- but hasn't gotten the results she hoped she would.

Alana's worried the weight she's put on is genetic, and sees this procedure as the only way to get rid of it.

As for support, she's got plenty ... her sister and new guardian, Pumpkin, has her back and signed off on Alana getting the procedure.