Sugar Bear's Biopsy Shows He Does Not Have Gum Cancer, Tumor Will be Removed

Sugar Bear's extreme makeover can continue unabated, because we've learned he doesn't have gum cancer ... but he will be getting a tumor removed just to be safe.

We're told SB went to a cancer specialist, Dr. Babak Larian, who performed a biopsy and the results came in Wednesday, revealing a benign tumor on his salivary gland. There's a chance it could turn cancerous, so he'll go under the knife next month to take it out.

TMZ broke the story ... SB was all set for a dental makeover when his dentist discovered 2 small white spots on his bottom gum, sounding an alarm bell. There was reason for concern -- Sugar Bear chewed tobacco for more than 12 years, a habit that caused his teeth to rot.

As for why Sugar's in the process of getting a full makeover? After finalizing his divorce from Mama June, he wanted to hit the dating scene looking new and improved!