Mama June Arrested for Crack Cocaine ... Manic Conversation

Mama June Arrested for Crack Cocaine in Manic State

Mama June's drug arrest was more serious than we knew, because cops say she admitted the white powder they found was crack cocaine, and she was also caught with a needle and a pipe.

TMZ broke the story ... Mama June and her boyfriend, Geno Doak, were arrested at an Alabama gas station on Wednesday after someone called to report a domestic incident between the two. Cops busted her for felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Doak was also arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, in addition to domestic violence/harassment.

According to the police report, obtained by TMZ, after arriving at the gas station cops were about to pat down Doak when he told them not to reach inside his pocket and said, "I don't want you to get sticked or nothing." Cops found a needle and then set their sights on Mama June.

She said she was the owner of the vehicle and claimed ownership of everything inside. Cops found a needle on the driver's floorboard. Police then patted June down and found a glass pipe with white residue inside the pocket of her jogging suit. They also found a green pill bottle containing a white controlled substance in the glove compartment. June said the white substance was crack cocaine.

And, check out the audio of a conversation between Mama June and the tow truck driver after she was released -- she was trying to get her car out of impound. June sounds manic as she describes what she says went down.