Mama June Arrested for Felony Drug Possession ... After Domestic Incident with Boyfriend

Mama June, Boyfriend Arrested for Felony Drug Possession in Domestic Incident

EXCLUSIVE

Mama June was arrested Wednesday after a domestic incident with her boyfriend that landed both of them in jail ... TMZ has learned.

We're told it went down at an Alabama gas station. Our sources say police got a call that 2 people were in a confrontation and when police arrived they saw enough to arrest Geno Doak for domestic violence/harassment, felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Mama June was cuffed for felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

39-year-old June and 43-year-old Geno have been together for 3 years. In the season 2 finale of Mama June's show 'From Not to Hot,' she laid down the law and said it was either engagement or the highway.

Geno has a long rap sheet, which includes crimes for burglary, theft and criminal damage to property. He's served jail time.

June's had issues with boyfriends in the past. You'll recall "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" was canceled after it was revealed her boyfriend, Mark McDaniel, served 10 years in prison for molesting June's then 8-year-old daughter, Anna.

We do not know the nature of the domestic dispute.

We reached out to Mama June's rep ... so far, no word back.