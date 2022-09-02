Lazy Stars Loungin' Around ... Time To Chill Out!

Celebs have been workin' their tails off and it's time to recognize their hard efforts by revealing their lazy tendencies. Just like you, the stars enjoy a little chill day of lounging around.

All in a day's work, Kelly Ripa had no shame in her gram-game and shared a shot of her hubby Mark Consuelos laying flat on his bum and catching some rays, while Kylie Jenner and Bella Hadid both found their angles in the sheets. And, J Lo also took a day for herself and stayed under the covers.