Lazy Stars Loungin' Around ... Time To Chill Out!

9/2/2022 12:35 AM PT
Lazy Stars Loungin' Around
Celebs have been workin' their tails off and it's time to recognize their hard efforts by revealing their lazy tendencies. Just like you, the stars enjoy a little chill day of lounging around.

All in a day's work, Kelly Ripa had no shame in her gram-game and shared a shot of her hubby Mark Consuelos laying flat on his bum and catching some rays, while Kylie Jenner and Bella Hadid both found their angles in the sheets. And, J Lo also took a day for herself and stayed under the covers.

Breeze into our gallery of lazy stars throwin' their feet up and taking a breather!

