'Naked and Afraid' Contestant Melanie Rauscher Died From Huffing Air Canisters

"Naked and Afraid" contestant Melanie Rauscher accidentally died from sucking in a lethal amount of compressed air used in cleaning products, this according to her autopsy report.

35-year-old Melanie was found dead near cans of dust cleaner in Prescott, AZ, on July 17. The report, obtained from the Yavapai County Medical Examiner, says that Melanie inhaled the toxic propellant, leaving her unresponsive.

Her official cause of death was listed as difluoroethane toxicity, which is commonly known as "huffing" among young adults looking for a quick and cheap way to get high. The report noted that drugs and alcohol did not play a role in her death.

As we reported, Melanie was dog-sitting at a residence whose owners returned home from vacation to find her deceased on the bed in the guest room.

