Stars In White-Hot Swimwear ... Celebs Make The Cut!
Stars In White Hot Swimwear ... Celebs Make The Cut!
9/3/2022 12:30 AM PT
Stars have been hard at work showing off their insane physiques and also squeezing into white swimsuits at the same time ... all before they got cut off from the white after Labor Day style-sacrament that got put back into the fashion world.
Kim Kardashian wins the wet (cropped) t-shirt contest and paired it with white swim bottoms and Kate Hudson showed off her toned derriere in a white two piece thong. And, Camila Cabello gave an all white mood in her crochet suit.
Check out our gallery of all the stars showin' lots of skin and slaying in white swimwear.