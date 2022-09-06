Olympic Sprinter Shavez Hart Dead At 29 After Being Shot Outside Nightclub

Olympic sprinter and former Texas A&M star Shavez Hart was tragically shot and killed after allegedly trying to break up a fight outside of a nightclub in the Bahamas on Saturday. He was only 29 years old.

According to the Royal Bahamas Police, the incident happened in Mount Hope, North Abaco (about 120 miles north of Nassau) around 2 AM.

The report states a group of males got into a physical altercation in the parking lot when one male -- who left and returned with a gun -- opened fire, hitting Hart in the chest.

Hart was transported to the Marsh Harbour Clinic where he was pronounced dead ... just days before his 30th birthday.

The Bahamas Olympic Committee released a statement on Shavez's passing ... saying, "The Olympic family is saddened to learn of the sudden passing of Shavez Hart, a proud native of Abaco."

"He was always very humble, yet proud and determined to offer the very best of himself for the sake of country."

Hart was the third fastest Bahamian sprinter of all time in the 100m dash ... and won the silver medal in the 4x400m relay in the 2016 Indoor World Championship.

Before that, Hart was a Texas A&M star ... winning several competitions, including the gold in the 4x400m relay at the 2015 NCAA Indoor Championship and the 100m at the 2015 SEC Outdoor Championship.

"This is so tragic," Aggie track and field head coach Pat Henry said.

"Shavez Hart was of course one of our finest athletes ever, but he was one of the kindest people I have met, and such a soft-spoken man."

RBPF says a suspect has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.